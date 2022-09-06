Pirojpur Zilla Parishad Administrator Mahiuddin Moharaj held a view-exchange meeting

Pirojpur Zilla Parishad Administrator Mahiuddin Moharaj held a view-exchange meeting with the public representatives of seven upazilas in the district. Anwar Hossain Manju, MP, was present as the chief guest at the meeting organized at Harinpala Echo Park in the town on Saturday. Chairmen of the upazila parishads Md Mirajul Islam, Advocate Matiur Rahman, Joint GS of District AL Akhteruzzaman Fulu, and its Organizing Secretary Ziaul Ahsan Gazi also spoke at the programme. photo: observer