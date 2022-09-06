Video
Home Countryside

Irrigation crisis halts T-Aman cultivation at Koyra

Published : Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

KOYRA, KHULNA, Sept 5:  Transplanted Aman (T-Aman) cultivation is hampered in Koyra Upazila of the district amid rising irrigation water crisis.
Eight out of total 25 water tanks stretching 121 kilometre of the Water Development Board (WDB) embankment in the upazila are lying useless. The remaining 17 ones are at risk.  So it cannot be possible to retain crops and fresh water from brackish water.
According to sources at the WDB, of the total 22, 16 water tanks are located in 13-14/2 polder, Kashiabad Forest Station, Nayani, Kushdanga, Kathmarchar. Seven ones in 14/1 polder, Oratala, Padmapukur, Binapani and Hajatkhali have become completely useless. There is no possibility of rebuilding these.
Water tanks in Naksha, Masjidkur, Amadi, Kholakathi, Shalukkhali, Hoglarkhal, Lalua, Narayanpur, Gobindpur, Sutiabazar, Gariyabari, Jorshing and Koyra Kapat have turned                dangerous.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, locals said, most of these tanks were built in the 90s; these were not repaired ever; due to lack of maintenance and repairing; eight ones became closed completely.
Cyclone Amphan broke the Hajatkhali basin, and it got into river.
Oratala Kapat adjacent to the cluster village of Koyra Sadar has not been constructed, which collapsed four years back.
Tide water makes easy entering localities.
Locals complained, due to lack of supervision, these valuable resources are getting decayed day by day.
Aktaruzzaman Khokon, a farmer of No. 2 Koyra Village, said, rainfall shortage is mostly harming the seasonal T-Aman farming.  
A lot of water is needed, he added. But because of salinity, they cannot use canal water. Most watersheds have become vulnerable due to brackish water.  
Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Asaduzzaman said, a total of 14,720 hectares of land has been targeted for T-Aman this season in the upazila.
WDB's Assistant Engineer Md Moshiul Abedin said,  "The  drain repairing is handled by the mechanical department. I have written to the highest authorities with a list of useless and dangerous water closets. The construction work will start after getting approval and allocation."









