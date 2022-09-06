Video
Tuesday, 6 September, 2022, 3:54 AM
Home Countryside

Two crushed under train in Tangail, Dinajpur

Published : Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Our Correspondents

Two men have been crushed under train and another was injured in separate incidents in two districts- Tangail and Dinajpur, in two days.
KALIHATI, TANGAIL: A man was crushed under a train in Kalihati Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
Another man was also injured at that time.
The deceased was identified as Md Shahin, son of Solaiman Mia, a resident of Bhuapur Upazila in the       district.
Police sources said Tangail Commuter Train hit a motorcycle carrying two persons in Soratoil Railway Crossing area when it was passing through the rail line at night, which left Shahin dead on the spot and another injured.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.
The injured person was taken to Tangail Sadar Hospital.
PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A mentally-imbalanced man was crushed under a train in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Nazrul Islam, 55, son of late Mafiz Uddin, a resident of Basupara Village under Rampur Union in the upazila.
Police and the deceased's family sources said Burimari Express Train hit Nazrul Islam in Sundaripara Rail Gate area on Parbatipur-Rangpur Railway Line at around 11am while he was crossing the rail line, which left him dead on the spot.
Lalmonirhat Railway Police confirmed the           incident.


« PreviousNext »

