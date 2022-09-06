Journalist MA Latif passes away

KISHOREGANJ, Sept 5: MA Latif, editor of The Daily Greehocone and vice-president of Bhairab Upazila Unit of Awami League (AL), died at his residence on Monday. He was 65.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Bhair Eidgah Field at Bhairab.

Later on, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.

He left behind his wife, six sons, one daughter, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

Bhairab Upazila AL President Saidullah Mia, its General Secretary Jahangir Alam Sentu, Kishoreganj Press Club Convenor Advocate ABM Lutfor Rashid Rana, and its Member Secretary Monour Hossain Rony, among others, expressed deep grief and condolences to the bereaved family.













