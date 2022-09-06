|
Man gets life term for raping child in Jhenidah
JHENIDAH, Sept 5: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for raping a child in Maheshpur Upazila in 2019.
Jhenidah Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mizanur Rahman handed down the verdict in the morning.
The convict is Hafizur Rahman, a resident of Fatehpur Village in the upazila. The court also fined him Tk 1 lakh.
According to the prosecution, Hafizur raped the eight-year-old girl at a banana orchard in the village on November 2 in 2019 tempting her of food when she was playing nearby the house.
A case was filed by the victim's father with Maheshpur Police Station (PS) accusing Hafizur in this regard.
Later on, Sub-Inspector of the PS Al Masud, investigation officer of the case, submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court on December 26, 2019.