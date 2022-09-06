Three ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists

Two women and an SSC examinee have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Manikganj, Natore and Patuakhali, in three days.

MANIKGANJ: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Singair Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Sharmin Akhter, 22, was the wife of Yusuf Sheikh of Gopalganj District. She along with her husband and two children lived in a rented house owned by Hazi Abdur Mannan in Charigram Village of the upazila.

Police and local sources said Sharmin hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of a room in the house at around 10pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Sunday.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Singair Police Station (PS) Shafiqul Islam Molla confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A pregnant woman has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Akhi Khatun, 20, wife of Ashiqur Rahman, a resident of Mahishbhanga Village in the upazila. She was the daughter of Arman Ali of the same area.

The deceased's family sources said Akhi Khatun got married with her cousin Ashiqur Rahman and lived in her father's house. She was pregnant.

However, Akhi Khatun hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house in the evening.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Saturday.

Locals assumed that she might have committed suicide over family feud.

Bonpara Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Rashedul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with Baraigram PS in this regard.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: An SSC examinee has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon out of huff with his mother.

The deceased was identified as Irfan Hasan Nabil, 16, son of Ibrahim Khalil Mridha, a resident of Ward No. 3 Dashmina Hazirhat Village under Dashmina Union in the upazila. He was an SSC examinee from Dashmina Government Model High School this year.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Nabil along with her mother came to visit his maternal grandfather's house in Ward No. 2 area.

However, Nabil's mother snatched his mobile phone in the morning as he was playing video game with it in the time of reading.

Nabil, later, hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in his grandfather's house in the afternoon out of huff with his mother.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Rahul Bin Halim declared the boy dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Dashmina PS in this regard.

Dashmina PS OC Md Mehedi Hasan confirmed the incident.







