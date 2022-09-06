

New VC joins Sheikh Hasina University

NETRAKONA, Sept 5: Professor Dr. Golam Kabir, head of Botany Department at Rajshahi University, joined Sheikh Hasina University in the district as Vice-Chancellor (VC) on Sunday morning.The new VC was received by teachers, students, officers and employees with floral greetings.Professor Dr. Golam Kabir has been appointed VC for four-year term on September 1.In February 2018, Sheikh Hasina University was established. Professor Dr. Rafique Ullah Khan of Bangla Department at Dhaka University was the first VC whose term expired on July 31.Professor Dr. Golam Kabir is the second VC of Sheikh Hasina University.