Mongla Port workers favour dredging at inner bar channel



Mongla Bandar Sramik-Karmachari Shangha formed a human chain in front of Mongla Municipality office on Monday, demanding immediate arrest of those who are obstructing dredging activities at inner bar channel. photo: observer

They made the demand in a human chain under the banner of "Mongla Bandar Sramik-Karmachari Shangha' on Monday in front of Mongla Pourasava, near the Sea Port.

Earlier, they brought out a procession that started from "Mongla Bandar Sramik-Karmachari Shangha' office premises, and it ended in front of Mongla Pourasava.

Chaired by General Secretary of "Mongla Bandar Sramik-Karmachari Shangha' Md Omor Faruk Sentu, the programme was addressed, among others, by 'Mongla Port Ghat Sramik Union leader Mostofa Kamal, Mongla Port engine run boat union leader Rezaul Karim Nannu and Lighterage Workers' Union leader Md Mainul Islam Mintu.

The speakers said, a vested group in cooperation with so called environmentalists are obstructing regular dredging work of Mongla Port inner bar channel in the name of environment protection and crops production.

Earlier, the vested quarters obstructed construction works of coal-based Bangladesh-India friendship power plant at Rampal saying Sundarban, the World largest Mangrove Forest, will be destroyed after implementation of the project.

Rampal Power Plant will not be harmful for environment, they said, adding that the same vested quarters are saying crops will not grow at Baniashanta and its adjacent area after dumping sands during dredging in the Pashur and adjacent rivers.

"Their conspiracy failed after construction of Rampal Power Plant; conspirators are now obstructing Mongla Port inner bar dredging works through creating false information to the land owners of Baniashanta area so that the port can't run properly.

The MPA has already handed over Taka 7.5 crore to Khulna deputy commissioner for distributing among 300 acres of land owners at Baniashanta area under Dakop upazila for 10 years compensation, they said.

The vested quarters tried to collapse activities of Mongla Port, Rampal Power Plant, Mongla EPZ and construction of Khulna-Mongla via Benapole Railway Line in a bid to foil export-import activities to India and Bhutan and other countries through Mongla Port.

Over 9.5-metre draft ship is capable to anchor at the outer bar as dredging has been completed from Hiron point to Harbaria area, but it can't enter Mongla port jetty.











KHULNA, Sept 5: Hundreds of Workers and Employees of Mongla Port Authority (MPA) have demanded immediate arrest of vested quarters who are obstructing dredging activities at inner bar channel to ensure continuing dredging.They made the demand in a human chain under the banner of "Mongla Bandar Sramik-Karmachari Shangha' on Monday in front of Mongla Pourasava, near the Sea Port.Earlier, they brought out a procession that started from "Mongla Bandar Sramik-Karmachari Shangha' office premises, and it ended in front of Mongla Pourasava.Chaired by General Secretary of "Mongla Bandar Sramik-Karmachari Shangha' Md Omor Faruk Sentu, the programme was addressed, among others, by 'Mongla Port Ghat Sramik Union leader Mostofa Kamal, Mongla Port engine run boat union leader Rezaul Karim Nannu and Lighterage Workers' Union leader Md Mainul Islam Mintu.The speakers said, a vested group in cooperation with so called environmentalists are obstructing regular dredging work of Mongla Port inner bar channel in the name of environment protection and crops production.Earlier, the vested quarters obstructed construction works of coal-based Bangladesh-India friendship power plant at Rampal saying Sundarban, the World largest Mangrove Forest, will be destroyed after implementation of the project.Rampal Power Plant will not be harmful for environment, they said, adding that the same vested quarters are saying crops will not grow at Baniashanta and its adjacent area after dumping sands during dredging in the Pashur and adjacent rivers."Their conspiracy failed after construction of Rampal Power Plant; conspirators are now obstructing Mongla Port inner bar dredging works through creating false information to the land owners of Baniashanta area so that the port can't run properly.The MPA has already handed over Taka 7.5 crore to Khulna deputy commissioner for distributing among 300 acres of land owners at Baniashanta area under Dakop upazila for 10 years compensation, they said.The vested quarters tried to collapse activities of Mongla Port, Rampal Power Plant, Mongla EPZ and construction of Khulna-Mongla via Benapole Railway Line in a bid to foil export-import activities to India and Bhutan and other countries through Mongla Port.Over 9.5-metre draft ship is capable to anchor at the outer bar as dredging has been completed from Hiron point to Harbaria area, but it can't enter Mongla port jetty.