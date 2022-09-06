Strong earthquake in Southwest China kills 21

BEIJING, Sept 5: At least 21 people were killed when a strong earthquake struck Southwestern China on Monday, state media reported, as violent tremors in a remote region damaged homes and left some areas without electricity.

The magnitude 6.6 quake hit about 43 kilometres (26 miles) southeast of the city of Kangding in Sichuan province at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey.

Fourteen people lost their lives in Sichuan's Shimian county and seven died in nearby Luding county, according to state broadcaster CCTV. -AFP











