EU gas price surge after Russia halts Nord Stream

LONDON, Sept 5: European gas prices rocketed as much as 30 per cent higher on Monday after Russia said one of its main gas supply pipelines to Europe would stay shut indefinitely, stoking renewed fears about shortages and gas rationing in the European Union this winter.

The benchmark gas price surged as high as 272 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) when the market opened after Russia said on Friday that a leak in Nord Stream 1 pipeline equipment meant it would stay shut beyond last week's three-day maintenance halt.

The Dutch TTF October gas contract had eased to 256 euros, up 23 per cent on the day by 0723 GMT but almost 400 per cent higher than a year ago. This year's price surge has squeezed struggling already consumers and forced some industries to halt production.

Europe has accused Russia of weaponising energy supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Russia says the West has launched an economic war and sanctions have hampered pipeline operations.

The Nord Stream pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, historically supplied about a third of the gas Russia exported to Europe but it was already running at just 20 per cent of capacity before flows were halted last week for maintenance.

Russian gas being supplied via Ukraine, another major route, has also been reduced, leaving the EU racing to find alternative supplies to refill gas storage facilities for winter. Several states have trigger emergency plans that could lead to energy rationing and raising prospects for a recession.

"Supply is hard to come by, and it becomes harder and harder to replace every bit of gas that doesn't come from Russia," said Jacob Mandel, senior associate for commodities at Aurora Energy Research.

Sky-high power costs have already forced some energy-hungry industries, including fertiliser and aluminium makers, to scale back production, and led EU governments to pump billions of euros into schemes to help households.

EU countries' energy ministers are due to meet on Sept. 9 to discuss options to rein in soaring energy prices including gas price caps and emergency credit lines for energy market participants, a document seen by Reuters showed.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that Germany, the EU's economic power house and Europe's largest gas consumer, had been preparing for a total halt in gas deliveries.

Germany is at phase two of a three-stage emergency gas plan. Phase three would see some industry rationing.

In its race for alternative gas supplies, Germany is rapidly installing temporary liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals to enable it to receive gas from producers further afield, and it is planning to build permanent LNG facilities.

Norway, a major European gas producer, has also been pumping more fuel into European markets.

Meanwhile, The Kremlin blamed European politicians on Sunday for keeping shut the Nord Stream 1, one of its main gas supply routes, saying their economic sanctions on Russia had hindered Gazprom's maintenance of the pipeline.

State-controlled Gazprom announced on Friday that main pipeline to Germany would remain closed indefinitely, delivering a shock to customers who had it expected it to reopen on Saturday after three days of maintenance work.

The announcement from Moscow came hard on the heels of an agreement among U.S.-led rich nations to seek ways to cap the prices paid for Russian oil exports, and raised fears that parts of Europe could be forced to ration energy.

"If the Europeans absolutely absurdly make a decision to refuse to service their equipment, or rather, equipment that belongs to Gazprom, but which they are contractually required to service, this is not Gazprom's fault," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Russia's state television, according to the Interfax news agency.

"It is the fault of those politicians who made decisions on sanctions."

Gazprom said on Friday it could no longer provide a timeframe for restarting deliveries after finding an oil leak that meant a pipeline turbine could not run safely. -REUTERS













