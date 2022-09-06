Video
Finch under microscope as tough NZ series looms

Published : Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

CAIRNS, SEPT 5: Under-pressure Aaron Finch insisted Monday he was still "a pretty good" player after a horror run with the bat as Australia's limited overs captain bids to find form against New Zealand this week.
The 35-year-old opener managed just 15, one and five in Australia's 2-1 ODI series win against Zimbabwe last week, following two consecutive ducks in the final two games of their recent series in Sri Lanka.
With the T20 World Cup on home soil in October fast approaching, his position is under increasing scrutiny.
Finch has three matches against the world's top ODI side in the Queensland city of Cairns, starting Tuesday, to stop the rot and silence the critics.
"You're always looking to improve and being able to train consistently and keep tinkering with my game to get better is the most important thing, it is what you are always striving to do," he told reporters.
"Obviously, personally, the performances haven't been there in terms of the output of runs but I still feel like I'm a pretty good player.
"I'm feeling really good... I had a good long hit in the nets, probably longer than I normally have the day before a game. Obviously not having as much time in the middle lately lends itself to more training unfortunately."    -AFP


