Kohli reveals Dhoni was lone supporter after quitting captaincy

DUBAI, SEPT 5: Virat Kohli has revealed that only Mahendra Singh Dhoni sent him messages of support during a tough phase of mental struggle after quitting the Test captaincy.

Kohli, 33, has shrugged off his extended dry run with the bat at the Asia Cup, hitting two successive half-centuries, including 60 against Pakistan in a losing cause in Dubai on Sunday.

Kohli took a month off to recharge ahead of the six-nation tournament that acts as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup beginning next month. The former captain's loss of form became a constant talking point in world cricket, but he said the hard times had revealed his true friends.

"I would only say one thing, when I left Test captaincy I got messages only from MS Dhoni and nobody else," Kohli said. "Lot of people have my number and say things on TV but no one sent me a message. If you want to give me suggestions, give me one-on-one, otherwise it has no meaning to me."

Kohli started his Test and one-day international career in 2011 when Dhoni was captain.

"The respect and connection that you have with someone, that shows in this way," Kohli said. "There are some connections which are genuine and it has some security." -AFP







