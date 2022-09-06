BHF sign five years contract with ACE

The Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) on Monday signed a five-year contract with ACE, a sister concern of Bashundhara Group, for the franchise-based tournament Bangladesh Champions Trophy.

In this regards, an agreement signing ceremony was held today at the Utsab hall of Hotel Blue Radisson in the city with BHF's president and Chief of Air Staff Shaikh Abdul Hannan BBP, BUP, NSWC FAWC, PSC was the chief guest in the ceremony.

Under the agreement with BHF, the ACE will assist the BHF to organize the franchise-based tournament proving the all logistics support.

Undoubtedly, it was special day for the country's hockey because it will be the first time the BHF is going to host the franchise tournament. Bangladesh cricket's biggest star Shakib Al Hasan was also physically present on this special day of hockey that enhanced the extra attraction of the function.

Franchise owners were also present at the signing ceremony. This domestic hockey competition is going to be organized like Bangladesh Premier League of cricket.

Shakib is also trying to promote other sports, including cricket, through his e-commerce organization Monarch Mart. His organization Monarch Mart is one of the franchises and has bought team in the tournament.

Talking to the pressmen, Shakib said the potential of hockey in Bangladesh is more than any other sports and he is very happy to be with hockey.

The star all-rounder thinks that it's possible to change hockey through this franchise-based tournament. Bangladesh's hockey position is also good and he hoped that some players would definitely come out from the tournament.

The BHF acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf said the franchise-based league would be held with the participation of six teams under the federation in the last week of October.

He said among the six franchise, five franchise - Monarch Mart, Walton, Acme, Saif Powertec and Rupayan Group have bought teams in the tournament.

The BHF acting general secretary informed that each teams will have eighteen players with four foreign players would be allowed to register in the team. The BHF has decided to organize the maiden franchise-based tournament to bring back the lost popularity of hockey. -BSS







