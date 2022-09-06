Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 September, 2022, 3:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BHF sign five years contract with ACE

Published : Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

The Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) on Monday signed a five-year contract with ACE, a sister concern of Bashundhara Group, for the franchise-based tournament Bangladesh Champions Trophy.
In this regards, an agreement signing ceremony was held today at the Utsab hall of Hotel Blue Radisson in the city with BHF's president and Chief of Air Staff Shaikh Abdul Hannan BBP, BUP, NSWC FAWC, PSC was the chief guest in the ceremony.
Under the agreement with BHF, the ACE will assist the BHF to organize the franchise-based tournament proving the all logistics support.  
Undoubtedly, it was special day for the country's hockey because it will be the first time the BHF is going to host the franchise tournament. Bangladesh cricket's biggest star Shakib Al Hasan was also physically present on this special day of hockey that enhanced the extra attraction of the function.
Franchise owners were also present at the signing ceremony. This domestic hockey competition is going to be organized like Bangladesh Premier League of cricket.
Shakib is also trying to promote other sports, including cricket, through his e-commerce organization Monarch Mart. His organization Monarch Mart is one of the franchises and has bought team in the tournament.
Talking to the pressmen, Shakib said the potential of hockey in Bangladesh is more than any other sports and he is very happy to be with hockey.
The star all-rounder thinks that it's possible to change hockey through this franchise-based tournament. Bangladesh's hockey position is also good and he hoped that some players would definitely come out from the tournament.
The BHF acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf said the franchise-based league would be held with the participation of six teams under the federation in the last week of October.
He said among the six franchise, five franchise - Monarch Mart, Walton, Acme, Saif Powertec and Rupayan Group have bought teams in the tournament.
The BHF acting general secretary informed that each teams will have eighteen players with four foreign players would be allowed to register in the team. The BHF has decided to organize the maiden franchise-based tournament to bring back the lost popularity of hockey.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern and Leipzig stumble as Freiburg go top of Bundesliga
Rizwan, Nawaz help Pakistan edge India in Asia Cup thriller
Finch under microscope as tough NZ series looms
Kohli reveals Dhoni was lone supporter after quitting captaincy
BHF sign five years contract with ACE
Shakib refuses to talk about Mushfiqur's retirement issue
BCB must give the best team for World Cup: Razzak
Bangladesh women visit match venue


Latest News
Iran considers buying Sukhoi Su-35 jets from Russia
Barack Obama wins Emmy for narrating national parks series
Southwest China quake leaves 30 dead, triggers landslides
Legendary lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar laid to rest
Snake bite kills farmer in Meherpur
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
Govt appoints Jashim Uddin as Ambassador to China
Teenage boy drowns in Dinajpur
India keeps eye on recent turmoil in Myanmar's Rakhine state
PM begins India visit by offering prayer at Nizamuddin Dargah
Most Read News
Myanmar’s threat on Bangladesh’s sovereignty
Supporters of India's Congress party cheer as party leader Rahul Gandhi
Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge
BD likely to sign 7 deals, MoUs: Momen
Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia
Restoring discipline in foreign exchange market
Mass stabbing in Canada kills 10, suspects on the loose
MOON SURFACE AT JATRABARI
BD mulling long-term accord to bring India’s surplus fuel: Shahriar
Trump moves to general poll mode with Pennsylvania rally
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft