Shakib refuses to talk about Mushfiqur's retirement issue

While Mushfiqur Rahim's retirement from the T20 cricket made the cricketers emotional, Shakib Al Hasan, a close colleague of the wicket-keeper batter so far remained silent on this issue.

Shakib's silence specially raised a question since before the Asia Cup he cited Mushfiqur Rahim as the key part of the team. He also said that Mushfiqur's presence behind the wicket would make his life easier as the former skipper could help him in setting the field.

On Monday, Shakib bought a team in the hockey franchise tournament through his company Monarch Mark for BDT 1 crore.

He appeared at a function organized by Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) in a hotel in the capital. When he was confronted by the media, there were definitely questions about cricket. But the Test and T20 captain has a smile on his face. He made it clear that he would not talk about cricket at the hockey event.

Even he remained tightlipped on Mushfiqur Rahim's retirement issue, saying that "There is no talk about cricket. We'll talk about it later."

Shakib spoke about his good expectations about hockey, "The big reason to take part in the tournament is to take our hockey one step further. The purpose of organizing such tournaments is to bring out young players. I believe we will get 4-5 young players from this tournament who will represent the Bangladesh team in the future and can take Bangladesh hockey to greater heights." -BSS







