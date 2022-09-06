Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 September, 2022, 3:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BCB must give the best team for World Cup: Razzak

Mushi\'s retirement during Asia Cup could create on field retirement culture

Published : Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Sports Reporter

Mushi's retirement during Asia Cup could create on field retirement culture
Former national player and current national selector Abdur Razzak confirms media that both Soumya Sarkar and Naim Sheikh are in their consideration for World Cup squad. He also assured that they must give the best team for the forthcoming World Cup from among available players in Bangladesh.
"Soumya is not out of our 'target group of players', Naim Sheikh is also in it," Razzak told journalists on Monday on Sher-e-Bangla National stadium premises. "We have to pick from among those players since I don't think that we have players in Bangladesh other than them to pick for the national side".
"Soumya is also in our consideration for World Cup squad. We must try to send the best team within our strength in the World Cup," he assured.
Bangladesh picked Under-19 World Cup winning team's opener Parvez Emon during Zimbabwe tour and scored one run in his lone international match, who was also in the Asia Cup squad but was not in the playing eleven for once. Regarding Emon's inclusion, Razzak said, "Emon is a very young player. He was picked so that he can cope with the national team environment. He is in our consideration even if he doesn't stay in the national squad".  
"I am not yet sure till now if he is in our World Cup squad. Even if he may not in World Cup side, he still will be in our that 'group of players'. He's our future player. He is our possible future option as T20 specialist player," he added.
Bangladesh's middle order batter Mushfiqur Rahim recently announced retirement from T20 internationals. Razza thinks that Mushi should give announcement during Asia Cup. In this regard he further said, "If he was thinking about retirement, it wouldn't be bad if he announce it during Asia Cup. It would create a culture as we see big players from other nations bid farewell from the ground. If it starts in our culture, it'll be a good sign".
"It would be better if he could retire from the ground. He had contribution in all formats. So, he must deserve retirement from the play ground. But at the end, it's his own decision," he ended.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern and Leipzig stumble as Freiburg go top of Bundesliga
Rizwan, Nawaz help Pakistan edge India in Asia Cup thriller
Finch under microscope as tough NZ series looms
Kohli reveals Dhoni was lone supporter after quitting captaincy
BHF sign five years contract with ACE
Shakib refuses to talk about Mushfiqur's retirement issue
BCB must give the best team for World Cup: Razzak
Bangladesh women visit match venue


Latest News
Iran considers buying Sukhoi Su-35 jets from Russia
Barack Obama wins Emmy for narrating national parks series
Southwest China quake leaves 30 dead, triggers landslides
Legendary lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar laid to rest
Snake bite kills farmer in Meherpur
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
Govt appoints Jashim Uddin as Ambassador to China
Teenage boy drowns in Dinajpur
India keeps eye on recent turmoil in Myanmar's Rakhine state
PM begins India visit by offering prayer at Nizamuddin Dargah
Most Read News
Myanmar’s threat on Bangladesh’s sovereignty
Supporters of India's Congress party cheer as party leader Rahul Gandhi
Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge
BD likely to sign 7 deals, MoUs: Momen
Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia
Restoring discipline in foreign exchange market
Mass stabbing in Canada kills 10, suspects on the loose
MOON SURFACE AT JATRABARI
BD mulling long-term accord to bring India’s surplus fuel: Shahriar
Trump moves to general poll mode with Pennsylvania rally
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft