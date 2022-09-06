BCB must give the best team for World Cup: Razzak

Mushi's retirement during Asia Cup could create on field retirement culture

Former national player and current national selector Abdur Razzak confirms media that both Soumya Sarkar and Naim Sheikh are in their consideration for World Cup squad. He also assured that they must give the best team for the forthcoming World Cup from among available players in Bangladesh.

"Soumya is not out of our 'target group of players', Naim Sheikh is also in it," Razzak told journalists on Monday on Sher-e-Bangla National stadium premises. "We have to pick from among those players since I don't think that we have players in Bangladesh other than them to pick for the national side".

"Soumya is also in our consideration for World Cup squad. We must try to send the best team within our strength in the World Cup," he assured.

Bangladesh picked Under-19 World Cup winning team's opener Parvez Emon during Zimbabwe tour and scored one run in his lone international match, who was also in the Asia Cup squad but was not in the playing eleven for once. Regarding Emon's inclusion, Razzak said, "Emon is a very young player. He was picked so that he can cope with the national team environment. He is in our consideration even if he doesn't stay in the national squad".

"I am not yet sure till now if he is in our World Cup squad. Even if he may not in World Cup side, he still will be in our that 'group of players'. He's our future player. He is our possible future option as T20 specialist player," he added.

Bangladesh's middle order batter Mushfiqur Rahim recently announced retirement from T20 internationals. Razza thinks that Mushi should give announcement during Asia Cup. In this regard he further said, "If he was thinking about retirement, it wouldn't be bad if he announce it during Asia Cup. It would create a culture as we see big players from other nations bid farewell from the ground. If it starts in our culture, it'll be a good sign".

"It would be better if he could retire from the ground. He had contribution in all formats. So, he must deserve retirement from the play ground. But at the end, it's his own decision," he ended.







