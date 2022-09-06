Video
SAFF Women\'s Championship 2022

Bangladesh women visit match venue

Published : Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Mahtab Uddin

SAFF Women's Championship 2022
All the seven captains of SAFF Women's Championship 2022 posing with the champion's trophy on Monday at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal. photo: BFF

All the seven captains of SAFF Women's Championship 2022 posing with the champion's trophy on Monday at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal. photo: BFF

Before beginning the mission of SAFF Women's Championship 2022, the officials and booters of Bangladesh Women's National Football Team visited the match venue, Dasharath Rangasala Stadium, on Monday.
To get familiar with the ground condition, the booters stayed at the venue for a while.
Bangladesh will play its first match against the Maldives tomorrow (Wednesday).
Earlier, the woman booters in red and green outfits reached the Nepalese capital on Saturday. They had already practised there for the last two days.
Before leaving for Nepal, Bangladesh coach Golam Rabbani Choton said that their target was to play the final.
Bangladesh will face India, Pakistan and the Maldives in the group round. The coach was hopeful that his booters will be able to do well against Pakistan and the Maldives. As Bangladesh failed to win against India at the women's senior level so far, the coach was not having high hope for the India match. Winning the first two matches in the group round against Pakistan and the Maldives will be enough to qualify for the semis as the group runner-up.
Among the opponents of the event, India won all five titles and is the most powerful opponent in the entire event. The best Bangladesh did in the event was becoming runner-up in 2016. Bangladesh booters are wishing to do better this time, besides presenting an entertaining football.


« PreviousNext »

