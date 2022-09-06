Video
Tuesday, 6 September, 2022
Sports

ICC Women\'s T20 WC Qualifier 2022

Sanjida returns to Tigresses' squad, Marufa lone surprise

Suraiya, Trisna drop off

Published : Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Sports Reporter

ICC Women's T20 WC Qualifier 2022
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday announced a 15-member squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier bringing two changes. Sanjida Akter and the uncapped Marufa Akter replaced Suraiya Azmin and Fariha Trisna.
Sanjida, left-arm orthodox spinner, was dropped from the last World Cup side, comes in after a year while, medium-pacer Marufa, the second-highest wicket-taker in the Women's National Cricket League T20s last month, got immediate reward.
As there is no major change in the squad, Nigar Sultana Jyoti therefore, is going to lead the side combining experienced campaigners like Sharmin Akter Supta, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam and Fahima Khatun.
Bangladesh are going to play in Group-A alongside Ireland, Scotland and the USA in the eight-team Qualifier, which will be held in Abu Dhabi between September 18 and 25.
The Bangladesh Women's Team will travel to Abu Dhabi on 08 September for a pre-event conditioning camp which will end on 13 September, says a BCB media release on Monday.
Bangladesh will take on Ireland on the inaugural day. The match will kick start at 2:00pm (BST). On the following day the girls in red and green will face off Scotland and will engage with the USA divas in their last group match on September 21. Both the semi finals of the event on September 23 as the final of the event is slated for September 25.
All three of Bangladesh's group matches alongside all play off matches will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Bangladesh squad:
Nigar Sultana (capt & wk), Sharmin Akter, Shamima Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Sanjida Akter, Marufa Akter.








