Shakib buys team in Franchise Hockey

Tuesday, 6 September, 2022, 3:51 AM
Published : Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

Shakib Al Hasan, the captain of Test and T20I cricket of the Bangladesh national cricket team is buying a team in the upcoming Franchise Hockey League. The number one all-rounder in ICC ODI Players rankings confirmed it in a sponsor signing programme for the event at a local hotel in Dhaka on Monday that he was buying a franchise under the banner of his eCommerce site Monarch Mart. A total of six franchises for six divisional teams will be sold. Among these, five were confirmed on the day. The other franchise holders are ACME, Rupayan Group, Walton and Saif Powertec. The sixth one will be announced soon. The Franchise Hockey League will be titled Bangladesh Champions Trophy and played in the next October and November.     photo: Observer DESK


