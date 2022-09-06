Quader urges BNP to get ready for next JS polls

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday urged BNP to get prepared for the upcoming general elections without making any dilly-dally or excuses.

Obaidul Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, made this call while speaking at a press conference at his secretariat office.

"Attacks are being carried out to make the field free so that the opposition parties cannot participate in the next election" responding to the statement of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Quader termed such statement of Fakhrul as ridiculous and shameless lies.

Road Transport Minister said, "BNP leaders are afraid to enter the field. They sit at home calling movement. We have repeatedly asked the BNP to join the next elections."

Obaidul Qauder said that the election should be competitive and Awami League does not want to score goals in an empty field. He said, "If the opponent is strong, the election will be competitive. Sheikh Hasina's government wants a good election in Bangladesh. Awami League heartily wants a good election in the country."

Quader said the elections are not far away and "it is up to you (BNP) whether you would join it with an alliance or come alone. You have to come to the elections - if you want any change the state power, there is no alternative to elections".

Replying to the statements of other BNP leaders, he said BNP is suffering from anxiety seeing the popularity of AL President Sheikh Hasina. He said the BNP leaders have already realised that it will be quite impossible for them to defeat the ruling party led by Sheikh Hasina.

Mentioning that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's public welfare-oriented politics has put the BNP's political future in crisis, the AL general secretary said even though BNP leaders are repeatedly calling for unity, the country's people are not paying heed to their calls and that is why their twinge is going up.

Claiming that the government is not pushing the BNP into violence, he said no ruling party wants to create any instability or anarchic situation in any country.

"The Sheikh Hasina government wants peace and comfort," he added.

Issuing a warning to the BNP leaders, Quader said if the BNP wants to create any violence in the name of the movement, the government will do everything necessary to save the lives and properties of the people.

Qauder said, "There is still time to come to the path of elections shunning the path of hatching plot. You will be dealt with on the field of elections." "Move away from the path of conspiracy and come to the path of elections," he added.











