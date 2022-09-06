Balaka Blade director Sattar sent to jail

Industrialist Selim Sattar was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Monday in a case filed under Liquor and Narcotics Act.

Sattar is the director of Samah Razor Blades Company Limited (Balaka Blade), a concern of the GMG Group.

Metropolitan Magistrate Ahmed Humayun Kabir passed the order after hearing on bail prayer.

Inspector Nazmul Hossain Khan of Directorate of Narcotics Control (DNC), also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced the industrialist before it with a prayer to keep him jail until the investigation is completed.

A large quantity of drugs was seized from Selim Sattar's luxurious apartment at Banani in the capital by the Department of Liquor and Narcotics (DNC).

The DNC conducted the raid at the apartment at House No. 77, Road No. 11, Block-M at Banani on Sunday afternoon and arrested GMG Group's Samah Razor Blades Industries Limited's (Balaka Blade) director Selim Sattar from there.

Acting on a tip, they raided a mini bar at the luxurious apartment housed in Bank Asia building at Road No. 11 at about 4:30pm and seized foreign liquour, MDMA, cocaine, LSD, cannabis chocolates, synthetic marijuana, shisha and statues from there. Besides, Tk 1.65 lakh received from selling drugs were seized.











