Deadline for submission of tenders for Matarbari Deep Sea Port extended

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 5: The deadline of submission of tenders for construction of Matarbari Deep Sea Port project has been extended to the end of September.

According to Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) sources, the last date for submission of tenders for Package-1 has been extended to September 26, Package-2A extended to September 27 while the package-2B to September 28 for last submission.

According to CPA sources, the construction works of the Matarbari Port Development Project, the first ever deep sea port of the country are expected to begin at the beginning of the next year at Matarbari in the offshore island of Moheshkhali under Cox's Bazar district.

In the first phase of its construction works, the cost has been estimated over Taka 11,000 crore in two parts.

Nearly Taka 4,000 crore has been estimated for the CPA part of the development works while Taka 7,000 crore has been estimated for the Roads and Highways (RHD) component of the Matarbari Port Development Project.

In this connection, Roads and Highways Department and the Chattogram Port Authority have invited tenders.

In RHD component, the last date for submision of tender is October 12 next.

According to CPA sources, the contractors are expected to be appointed at the beginning of the year. So, the works of the project may begin from the middle of the next year.

The Matarbari Port Development Project is being implemented with the financing of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Meanwhile, CPA sources said, they had completed the process of acquiring of 1,225 acres of land for construction of the proposed Matarbari Deep Sea Port at Moheshkhali.

In the first phase a total of 283 acres of land have already been acquired.

A total of 1,225 acres of land have been allotted in Moheshkhali's Matarbari and Dhalghata unions for the project. A coal jetty, a storage yard and an ash pond will be constructed for the power plant. Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has agreed to finance the project. According to CPA sources, JICA will invest more than 500 million US Dollar in the proposed deep sea port.

In the proposed deep sea port, the mother vessels of nearly with 16 metre draft will be able to take berth. Currently in the Chattogram Port jetties, the vessels with only 9 metre draft can take berth.













