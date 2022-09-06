Parbatya Chattogram Nagorik Parishad calls 32-hour hartal in Rangamati

RANGAMATI, Sept 5: Parbatya Chattogram Nagorik Parishad on Monday called a 32-hour hartal in the district town from Tuesday to press home their seven-point demand including cancellation of Chittagong Hill Tracts Land Dispute Resolution Commission Act.

The hartal will remain in force from 6 am on Tuesday to 2 pm on Wednesday.

Mujibur Rahman, chairman of the executive council of Nagorik Parishad, announced this at a press briefing held at a restaurant in Rangamati town.

Processions will be brought out in support of the hartal, he said.

Representation from all ethnic groups in the resolution commission, completing land survey before the work of Land Dispute Resolution Commission, introducing the land dispute settlement in CHT according to the existing laws of the country, allowing local administration to settle land disputes and taking steps for rehabilitating individuals if affected while settling the land dispute by the commission were among their demands. -UNB











