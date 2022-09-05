UPDF blocks Khagrachhari road

Protests against the murder of UPDF organiser Angthoi Marma have blocked roads to and from Khagrachhari, obstructing long-haul traffic.

On Sunday morning, bus, minibus and truck services were suspended from Guimara, Matiranga, Ramgar, Manikchhari and Lakshmichhari upazilas to the rest of the country, causing difficulties for travellers.

Tyres were set on fire in Matiranga, Shapmara and Lakshmichhari in support of the protest.

Law enforcement patrols have been deployed to curb violence.

Angthoi Marma was shot and killed by a group of attackers in Guimara's Dewan Para area on Friday. The UPDF called for a half-day obstruction of roads in five upazilas. -bdnews24.com