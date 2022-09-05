Bashar, Shameem elected Prez, Secy Gen of BAIRA

Md Abul Bashar and Shameem Ahmed Chowdhury Noman have been elected President and Secretary General of the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agency (BAIRA), an apex body of the country's international recruiting agencies.

At a press conference held on Sunday at a city hotel in Dhaka, the new

committee was declared.

Chief patron Md Noor Ali of BAIRA Sammilito Oikya Parishad, which clinched the BAIRA election held on Saturday with absolute majority, gave the announcement of the new committee.

In the biennial elections of BAIRA, the panel of anti-syndicate recruiting agencies BAIRA Sammilito Oikya Parishad led by Abul Bashar and Ali Haider Chowdhury and backed by its founder Md Noor Ali clinched absolute majority securing 23 posts of executive committee (EC) members out of its 27 EC members defeating its rival panel BAIRA Sammilito Ganatantrik Jote.

In the election, BAIRA Sammilito Ganatantrik Jote led by Ruhul Amin Swapan, the key person of Malaysian 25-recruiting agency syndicate, has got only four posts of EC members.

In the election, some 181 candidates out of its 1042 voters contested for 27 executive committee (EC) members under three panels and individually.

Out of its 1042 voters, some 969 voters have exercised their voting rights to elect the 27 EC members on Saturday in Hotel Sonargaon in Dhaka. After concluding counting of the votes, the BAIRA EC led by Commerce Ministry's Deputy Secretary Mirajul Islam declared the results at around 5:00am on Sunday.

The EC members elected from BAIRA Sammilito Oikya Parishad are Abul Bashar (506 votes), Mohammad Fakhrul Islam (483), Akbar Hossain Monu (468), Noman Chowdhury (467), Mizanur Rahman (467), Ali Haider Chowdhury (466), Reaz Ul Islam (464), Shameem Ahmed Chowdhury Noman (463), Abul Barakat Bhuiyan (460), Md. Abu Zafar (457), Md Kamaluddin Dilu (455), Shahadat Hossain (454), Md Tipu Sultan (454), Md Farid Ahmed (452), Mohammad Ashraf Uddin (446), Mostafa Ahmed ((443), Belal Hossain Majumder (441), Mohammad Musa Kalim (436), Hoque Zahirul Joe (433), Arifur Rahman (424), Rehana Parween (421), Mohammad Oli Ullah (421) and Rafiqul Islam Patwary (417).

From the BAIRA Sammilito Ganatantrik Jote, the elected EC members are Kazi Mohammad Mofizur Rahman (433), Ruhul Amin Swapan (428), Mohammad Abul Bashar (428) and MA Sobhan Bhuiyan Hasan (417).

The newly-elected EC members elected the office bearers for running BAIRA and announced the names of office bearer for next two years, according to Fakhrul Islam, the newly-elected joint secretary general.

He told this correspondent that as a panel leader Abul Bashar was elected as its new president and with the support of majority of the EC members, Shameem Ahmed Chowdhury Noman was elected secretary general following the democratic procedures.

BAIRA election commission on Sunday announced the final list of office bearers following necessary procedures including submission of fresh nomination papers for contesting the posts of office bearers.

In the 27-member executive committee, Reaz Ul Islam was elected senior vice president, Noman Chowdhury, Muhammad Abu Zafar and Abul Barakat Bhuiyan as vice presidents, Fakhrul Islam, Akbar Hossain Monju and Tipu Sultan as joint secretary general, Mizanur Rahman as finance secretary, Rehana Parween as sports, recreation and cultural secretary, Farid Ahmed as public relation secretary and Mohammad Ashraf Uddin as members welfare secretary.

The other 14 members will remain as EC members, newly elected president Abul Bashar said.

The list was sent to the BAIRA Election Commission filling up the nomination papers. The Commission will declare the names of new office bearers, he added while talking in the press conference.

In the press conference, former BAIRA President Noor Ali assured that they will not allow any syndicate like Malaysian market in future in any market.

"We are committed not to allow any syndicate in any market. Our voters have given us mandate to work to protect their interests. We will try to work in accordance with our commitment and election pledges. We will try to talk with the Malaysian authorities, so that all of the valid agencies can work to send migrants to the market. But, it's their concern whether they will allow or not," he said, adding, "We cannot put pressure of the employer country."

The new EC will work to regain the image of the BAIRA at home and abroad, he said.

In the biennial elections of BAIRA, Abul Bashar and Ali Haider Chowdhury led BAIRA Sammilito Oikya Parishad, Ruhul Amin Swapan led BAIRA Sammilito Ganatantrik Jote and Sammilito Samonnay Parishad led by Dr Mohammad Faruque contested for the 27-member EC.













