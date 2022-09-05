Video
Monday, 5 September, 2022, 12:17 PM
45 death references in HC cause list for disposal

Published : Monday, 5 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192
Muhammad Yeasin

Nine High Court benches will dispose of 45 cases of death references in two phases during the vacation periods of the Supreme Court from September 4 to October 13.
As per relevant provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), if a lower court sentences any person to death in a case, its judgment is examined by the HC through hearing arguments for confirmation of the death sentence.
Besides, the accused filed jail appeals and criminal appeals after the lower court verdict. After receiving the death references, the authorities concerned of the High Court takes initiatives to prepare the 'paper book' of the case (all details of the case). Then the cases come up for hearing serially.
Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique constituted nine High Court benches for hearing of 45 death references cases, which were pending for disposal. The list of the death references has been published after the formation of the benches by the chief justice.
In the first phase, from September  4 to 21, five cases of death references has been kept in the cause list of each benches of the
    High Court led by Justice Syed Ziaul Karim, Justice SM Emdadul Haque, Justice ANM Basir Ullah, Justice Sheikh Md Zakir Hossain, Justice Md Badruzzaman and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman for hearing.
In the second and final phase, from September 22 to October 13, each of the HC benches led by Justice Md Rezaul Haque, Justice Jahangir Hossain Salim and Justice Md Habibul Gani will also hold hearing on the five cases of death references.


