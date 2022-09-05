Writ against BB circular giving concessions to loan defaulters

A writ petition was filed with the High Court challenging the legality of the circular issued by Bangladesh Bank giving big concessions to defaulters.

The HC bench led by Justice JBM Hasan will hold hearing on the petition after reopening of the Supreme Court from the ongoing vacation.

Talking to this correspondent, Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh president Advocate Manzill Murshid said that they have filed the petition with the related branch of the High Court recently

seeking its directive on the matter.

The High Court took up the matter for hearing for twice in the meantime. But, following the time petition made by attorney general office, the High Court kept the matter pending for hearing after the reopening of the Supreme Court, he added.

The Finance Secretary, the Governor of Bangladesh Bank and related parties have been made respondents in the petition.

On July 18, Bangladesh Bank issued a circular giving big offer to loan defaulters. As per the new policy, the central bank allowed businesses to make a down payment of 2.5 to 6.5 per cent of their term loan instead of previous 10 to 30 per cent to reschedule their loans while payment tenure got an extension of 5 to 8 years from prevailing maximum 2 years. In the meantime, businesses can also avail new loan.

This will allow big defaulters with a loan of Tk500 crore and above a maximum of 29 years to make repayments.

The new policy shift may see a drop in loan default temporarily though rise in loan recovery is unlikely and liquidity in banking sector will face more disorder.

Previously, defaulters who took term loans had to pay 10 to 30 per cent of their total loan to reschedule it and now they will have to pay 2.5 to 6.5 per cent only.

Earlier, borrowers would provide a down payment of 5 to 15 per cent, if they took working capital or demand loans and now the limit of down payments has been set at 2.5 to 5 per cent.

Previously, tenure of payment was 9 to 24 months for rescheduled term loan. The new policy set tenure of payment at 6 years for a loan less than Tk 1 billion (100 crore), 7 years for a loan less than Tk 5 billion (500 crore) and 8 years for a loan less than Tk 8 billion (800 crore).

Currently, a defaulter with any amount of long-term loan can get a maximum of six years to repay through rescheduling, while the repayment period is 3.5 years for a short-term loan.

Previously, defaulters were given 6 to 18 months to pay current and demand loans through rescheduling. Now the tenure has been set at maximum six years for a loan less than Tk 500 million (50 crore), maximum six years for a loan less than Tk 3 billion (300 crore) and maximum seven years for a loan above Tk 3 billion (300 crore).









