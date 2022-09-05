Video
Monday, 5 September, 2022
Front Page

EVM voting likely in 70 seats instead of 150: EC Alamgir

Published : Monday, 5 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission (EC) has decided to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) in at least 70 constituencies in the next parliamentary elections instead of 150 seats as declared earlier.
At the same time, the boundaries of electoral areas will be redrawn once the population report is received.
While talking to journalists at his office on Sunday, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir made the disclosure.
He said the commission also planned to install closed circuit cameras at all the voting centres to prevent irregularities during polls.
Earlier on August 23, the EC had announced the use of EVMs in a maximum of 150 constituencies, but there was no decision on the minimum number.
He said, "The EVMs will be used in areas where it was used earlier in local or national elections."
While responding to a query on buying new EVM machines, he, however, claimed that the matter of buying EVMs is not for the commission to handle.
At present, it is not possible to hold elections in so many seats through EVMs
    as the EC has fewer machines in stock.
"Voting can be done in 70 to 80 seats as per our current capacity. Because of this, new machines have to be bought. However, there is also uncertainty over the purchase," Alamgir added.
 A project has been submitted to the Planning Commission, he said, adding that if the project of importing EVMs doesn't get approval or if money is not released from the government owing to the global economic crisis situation, fewer seats will see polls conducted through EVMs.
Alamgir further said the Commission wishes to install CCTV cameras at all centres of 300 seats. However, it is yet to be decided on how many cameras will be installed.
He also noted that the boundaries of election areas will be redrawn once the population report is received.
"Also, if the population of Dhaka increases, the number of seats in the parliament may increase, and if the population decreases, the number of seats may also decrease," he added.


