PM tells importers to buy extra food grain amid crisis

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed importers to bring in additional food grain, if necessary, to ensure food security amid the economic crisis gripping the world.

In a meeting of the Cabinet Division on Sunday, Hasina directed authorities to keep alternative sources for import ready, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said.

"We've already finalised contracts to import food from five countries [Hasina] wants no last-minute complications," he added.

The war in Ukraine has sent food and fuel prices across the globe surging while many countries are struggling due to rising inflation.

Bangladesh cut the import of luxury goods and the generation of electricity due to the spiking dollar prices. The government wants to keep more food grain in storage to restrain the rising prices of daily commodities.

In a programme at the Ganabhaban on Saturday, Hasina said ensuring food security under present circumstances is a "priority" for her government.

Anwarul said Bangladesh currently has 1.95 million tonnes of food grain in stock as per the Ministry of Food. The country is in a "very convenient position" amid fears of a global food crisis in November.

Bangladesh has already finalised bringing in supplies from Russia, India, Myanmar, Vietnam and Thailand, he added.

