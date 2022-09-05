Video
Gazi Mazharul Anwar dead

PM mourns death

Published : Monday, 5 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Renowned lyricist, director, producer and screenwriter Gazi Mazharul Anwar passed away here on Sunday.
"My father fell on the
    floor while going to the bathroom at his residence around 6:30am. Subsequently, he breathed his last on the way to the hospital," Mazharul's son Sarfaraz Anwar said.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed shock and deep grief at the death of eminent musician, film director, producer and lyricist Gazi Majharul Anwar. She also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and extended her heartfelt sympathy to Gazi Majharul's family.
Mazharul Anwar, the five times National Film Award winner, left behind a son, one daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his death.
He will be buried after his daughter Dithi Anwar, who is currently staying abroad, returns home.
Born in Cumilla's Taleshwar village on February 22 in 1943, Gazi Mazharul Anwar started writing songs for Radio Pakistan in 1964.
He was conferred Ekushey Padak and Independence Day Award in 2002 and 2021 respectively.
Among the top 20 Bengali songs of all time in the BBC survey, three songs were written by Gazi Mazharul Anwar.
The songs are 'Joy Bangla Banglar Joy', 'Ektara Tui Desher Kotha Bol Re Ebar Bol' and 'Ekbar Jetey De Na Amar Chotto Sonargaon'.
He has numerous accolades including President Gold Medal in 1972, SM Sultan Smriti Padak and Bachsas (Bangladesh Cholochitra Sangbadik Samity) Award several times.


