Myanmar envoy conveyed govt’s concern over border transgressions

The government has reiterated its deep concern over falling mortar shells inside Bangladesh territory, indiscriminate aerial firing from Myanmar in the border areas and air space violations by Myanmar on Sunday.

"The Myanmar Ambassador in Bangladesh U Aung Kyaw Moe was asked to visit the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this morning to meet the Director General of Myanmar Wing. During the meeting, the Ambassador was also told that such activities are of grave threat to the safety and security of the peace-loving people, violation of border agreement between Bangladesh and Myanmar and contrary to the good neighbourly relationship, mentioning the incidents on September 3 of 2022 two mortar shells fell inside Bangladesh between BP 40 and 41," a Foreign Ministry release said on Sunday.

The Ambassador was also urged to ensure that no trespassing of the internally displaced Myanmar residents takes place from Rakhine. It was also stressed that a safe, secure and conducive environment in the place of their origin in Rakhine is essential for sustainable and voluntary repatriation of the displaced Rohingyas from Bangladesh, the release said.

A diplomatic note was handed over to him on Sunday in this regard. The Ambassador assured the government's strong

position on these incidents to his Headquarters.

Mentionable, earlier mortar shells were found inside Bangladesh launched using Myanmar territory. The Myanmar Ambassador was asked to come to the Ministry on August 21 and 28 August 2022 and protest notes were handed over to him conveying Bangladesh's grave concerns. The Bangladesh Embassy in Yangon also raised the issue with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar with much importance, the release reads.













