BD mulling long-term accord to bring India’s surplus fuel: Shahriar

The government of Bangladesh is considering a long-term agreement with India to bring in fuel oil from its surplus amid the energy crunch, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said on Sunday.

"A long-term agreement is likely to be signed during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India," Shahriar said at the media briefing at the Foreign Ministry.

He said Bangladesh is not contemplating import of Russian oil via a third country (India).

"A oil pipeline has been installed from the North-East part of India to Parbotipur, Dinajpur, we can proceed with greater cooperation on energy issues, however, everything will depend on the discussion," the State Minister said.

In a discussion on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India in September, he said the neighbours are "in a better position on the fuel issue".

Bangladesh Imports from India of Petroleum Oils, Oils Obtained from Bituminous Minerals was US$120.79 Million during 2015.

While the US sanctions against Russia do not prevent other countries from buying Russian oil, Washington made it quite clear that India's move to heighten oil purchases did not fare well with the largest oil-consuming nation in the world.

The SWIFT ban against Russia also triggered an issue with settling trade with the country. Russia is asking many countries to

settle payments in rubles.

The prices of crude oil surpassed $130 per barrel in the market as the war started, though it has dropped a bit now. But still the price is high and there is no down trend prediction in upcoming days, Shahriar said.

"We must explore other safe opportunity to produce fuel to meet our demand, this is one of them," Shahriar Alam said.

So, we will definitely try to enter a long-term agreement with them if they have a surplus. But it will depend on how much they have in excess. They have their own supply and demand thing, he added.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Masud told the media that Bangladesh hopes that the Indian government will agree to help as "it had in different times in the past".

Hasina's trip to India this time, according to him, does not include a tripartite agreement on bringing hydroelectricity from Nepal through India, but it will be discussed.

Masud mentioned that the government was keen to keep "all options open" to deal with the energy crisis, be it importing oil from India or hydroelectricity from Nepal.

He added that establishing grids and connection points would take time but the preparations require reaching a "political understanding" beforehand.

"If there is a bilateral arrangement between the two nations, such a business (import) is possible," he said, adding it could be a possible way to avert the risk in import of Russian oil at a cheaper rate.

Earlier, BPC said import of Russian oil is unlike fuel import from other countries.

They said Bangladesh is assessing its possible risks in importing petroleum from Russia, against the backdrop of sanctions imposed by the US and its allies.















