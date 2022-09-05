

BD likely to sign 7 deals, MoUs: Momen

The Prime Minister leaves for New Delhi today at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. A VVIP chartered flight of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Prime Minister and her entourage members will depart the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka at 10:00am on Monday, said PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.

The flight is scheduled to land at the Palam Airport, New Delhi at 12:00pm (BD time). PM will be received by State Minister for Railways and

Textiles of India Darshana Vikram Jardosh and Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran.

A red carpet will be rolled out at the airport in honour of Sheikh Hasina while a cultural team comprising 6-7 members will later perform a welcome dance and play musical instruments. The Prime Minister will be formally received by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while a ceremonial guard of honour will be accorded to her.

Hasina will visit India after three years since she last visited in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out. The visit is significant for both Bangladesh and India.

She will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. PM Hasina will meet Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar apart from holding bilateral consultations with her Indian counterpart Modi at the Hyderabad House.

Issues related to security cooperation, investment, enhanced trade relations, power and energy sector cooperation, water sharing of common rivers, water resources management, border management, combating drug smuggling an human trafficking will get priority during the talks between PM Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House on September 6.

"We hope the visit will be very successful. It will help achieve our goals," he told reporters while briefing the media at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bangladesh thinks the visit will open new "windows of cooperation" between the countries. The visit is seen as significant amid the Ukraine crisis, global economic downturn and ongoing Covid-19 pandemic as the two South Asian neighbors seek enhanced cooperation to overcome the challenges, Momen said.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen were also present at the media briefing.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will call on PM Hasina, said the Ministry of External Affairs. Hasina is also likely to visit Ajmer.

The Bangladesh Prime Minister is also scheduled to attend a lunch to be hosted by her Indian counterpart.

The visit will further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between the two countries based on strong historical and cultural ties and mutual trust and understanding, said the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

The Prime Minister will lead a high-level delegation which includes several ministers, advisers, state ministers, secretaries and senior officials.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan, PM's economic affairs adviser Dr Mashiur Rahman, PM's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid and State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooque are among the delegation members.

Representatives from business bodies of Bangladesh will also accompany PM Hasina. Hasina is also scheduled to attend a business event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries.

She will award the Mujib Scholarship, an initiative of the Bangladesh government, to the descendants of 200 Indian Armed Forces personnel who were martyred and critically injured during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.

In recent years, both sides have sustained a high level of engagement, including at the highest level, MEA said.

After holding the bilateral talks, agreements and MoUs (Memorandum of Understandings) are likely to be signed between the neighbouring countries while a press statement will be issued later.

On September 6, she is scheduled to meet family members of former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee the same day.

Minister for Development of North Eastern Region of India G Kishan Reddy and Nobel laureate Kailash Shatyarthi will separately meet her on September 7.

Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani will also pay a courtesy call on PM Hasina on September 5.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Dargah Sharif, Ajmer (Ajmer Sharif Dargah) in Rajasthan before returning to Dhaka on September 8 and Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in Delhi on her first day of India visit on September 5, Momem said.











