BNP-police clash in Netrokona: Jubo Dal leader held

Netrokona, Sep 4: Police arrested a local leader of Jubo Dal in a case filed over attacking police in Netrokona .

The arrestee is Abdullah Al Mamun Khan Rony, Vice President of Netrokona district unit of Jubo Dol and son of Ashraf Uddin Khan, ex-President of BNP's Netrokona unit and an ex-Member of Parliament (MP).

According to police, Rony was arrested from his relative's house in Gazipur Chourasta area using modern technologies. He was brought back to Netrokona and produced before the court where police sought a seven-day remand for him.

"The court rejected my client's bail plea and sent him to jail. The court also fixed Sunday for the hearing of the case," said Rafiqul Islam Jewel, Rony's lawyer.

On September 1, at least 25 people, including BNP activists and police members, were injured in a clash that broke out after police interrupted the party's founding anniversary programme in Netrokona.

Khondker Al Mamun, a Sub-Inspector (SI) of Netrokona Model Police Station, filed a case against 33 named and 500 unnamed BNP activists over the matter, following which a total of 14 BNP men, including Rony, have been sent to jail so far. -UNB