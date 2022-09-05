Tenth-graders crushed by speeding train in Kushtia

Kushtia, Sept 4 : In a tragic accident, two tenth-graders were crushed to death under the wheels of a speeding train in Mirpur upazila of Kushtia Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Nayeem Ali, 16, and Ritu Khatun, 15, of the upazila. They were students of Border Guard Public School and College and Nimtala Secondary School of Mirpur, respectively.

The accident occurred around 3:30pm when the students were walking on the rail track on Mirpur Rail Bridge. -UNB











