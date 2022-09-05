Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 September, 2022, 12:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Tenth-graders crushed by speeding train in Kushtia

Published : Monday, 5 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Kushtia, Sept 4 :  In a tragic accident, two tenth-graders were crushed to death under the wheels of a speeding train in Mirpur upazila of Kushtia Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Nayeem Ali, 16, and Ritu Khatun, 15, of the upazila. They were students of Border Guard Public School and College and Nimtala Secondary School of Mirpur, respectively.
The accident occurred around 3:30pm when the students were walking on the rail track on Mirpur Rail Bridge.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WB team meets CPA officials
BNP-police clash in Netrokona: Jubo Dal leader held
Tenth-graders crushed by speeding train in Kushtia
Bangladesh will not face Sri Lanka type crisis: PM
90 more dengue patients hospitalised
Hasina's India visit to take Dhaka-Delhi ties to new levels: Doriaswami
Pakistan rescues 2,000 from floods as UN warns on child deaths
Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operations) Air Vice Marshal Md Shafiqul Alam


Latest News
Momen cancels India visit citing ‘illness’
3 workers killed as boiler collapses at Tangail rice mill
Jashim Uddin appointed new Ambassador to China
Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia
Truss expected to be named new Britain PM
Section 144 in Pabna's Bhangura to avert untoward situation
PM leaves Dhaka for Delhi
Asia Cup: Pakistan beat India by 5 wkts in Super Four
Mass stabbing in Canada kills 10, suspects on the loose
9 killed, over 50 injured in two buses collision in Rangpur
Most Read News
Mini bar at city flat, Balaka Blade's director Selim Sattar arrested
Trump brands Biden 'enemy of the state'
Hamas executes 5 Palestinians in Gaza, including 2 for 'collaboration'
Why Bangladesh is important to India
Ukrainian wins top photojournalism prize
CU teacher killed in bike accident
Sahon’s brother joins Jubo Dal rally, seeks justice
Mahathir discharged from hospital after COVID treatment
Cricket great Brian Lara appointed new Hyderabad IPL coach
Can income inequality fuel social unrest?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft