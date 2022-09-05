Hasan nominated as member of AL local govt nomination board

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud has been nominated as a member of AL Local Government Public Representative Nomination Board.

According to Article 28 (1) of the constitution of the Awami League, the joint general secretary of the party Hasan Mahmud, MP, has been nominated as a member of the aforesaid board, said a press release signed by AL Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua here on Sunday. -BSS