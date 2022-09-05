Video
Monday, 5 September, 2022
City News

DMP held 47 for consuming, selling drugs in city

Published : Monday, 5 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

As part of the anti-drug drive in the capital, members of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have arrested a total of 47 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during last 24 hours till 6am of September 4.
According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted the operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations. They also detained a total of 47 drug traffickers and recovered huge drugs from their possessions from 6am of September 3 to 6am of September 4.    -BSS


