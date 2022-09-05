Two sentenced to death in absentia for murder in Gopalganj

Gopalganj, Sept 4 (UNB) - A Gopalganj court on Sunday sentenced two people to death for killing a man in 2008.

The condemned convicts are-Sumon Molla, 36, son of Jalal Molla and Nuru Farazi, 38, son of Mannan Faraji of Madaripur district.

Gopalganj Additional District and Session Judge Abbas Uddin handed down the punishment and fined them Tk one lakh each. Both of them were tried in absentia.

According to the prosecution, Ali Akbar, son of Quader Sheikh of Bagan Uttarpar in Kotalipara upazila was killed by the convicts on April 13, 2008.

A complaint was lodged in this connection. Police registered a case.

On January 14, 2009, police submitted chargesheet against the duo. UNB











