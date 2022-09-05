Man gets 3-yrs jail for cyber crimes in Natore

RAJSHAHI, Sep 4: A trial court here on Sunday convicted a man and sentenced him to three years behind the bar on charge of his involvement in cyber crimes related to conducting gambling through online in Natore district around four years back.

The court also fined convict identified as Shafiqul Islam, son of Mokbul Hossain of Hazratpur area in Natore district, Taka one lakh, in default, to suffer six months more in jail.

Rajshahi Divisional Cyber Tribunal Judge Ziaur Rahman handed down the verdict in presence of the convict.

Public Prosecutor of the tribunal Ismat Ara told the journalists that a case had been lodged with Natore Sadar Police Station against Shafiqul Islam related to his involvement in cyber crimes on July 30, 2019.

Referring to the prosecution story, Ismat Ara said the man was found guilty of the charge related to conducting gambling in online on July 31 of the same year.

Upon completion of investigation police pressed charges against him. -BSS











