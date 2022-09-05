Man hacked dead by ‘drug addict’ in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Sep 4: A 42-year-old man has been hacked to death allegedly by a drug addict youth in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram, said police.

The deceased was identified as Md Khurshid Alam, a resident of the upazila.

Alleged drug addict Arafat hacked Khurshid with a sharp weapon on Saturday night following an altercation when Khurshid's private car hit him in the municipality, said Abul Kalam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sitakunda Model Police Station.

Later, locals rushed Khurshid to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) where doctors declared him dead, he added. -UNB











