2 killed in Bogura road crash

Two people were killed when a bus hit a motorbike on Bogura-Rangpur highway in Shibganj upazila on Sunday, said police.

One of the deceased was identified as Shakil, 24, son of Abdul Majid of the upazila. The other victim could not be identified immediately. Both were on the motorcycle.

The accident occurred around 3:15 pm when the Pabna-bound bus .Nabin Baran Paribahan' from Rangpur hit the motorbike leaving two riders dead on the spot, said Aminul Islam, officer-in-charge of Gobindaganj Highway Police Station.

Police seized the bus and arrested its driver.










