Monday, 5 September, 2022, 12:14 PM
Probe into Uttara concrete girder collapse finds 12 factors led to tragedy

Published : Monday, 5 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

A government investigation has identified 12 factors that caused the deaths of five people in the collapse of a concrete girder under the Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit project in Uttara.
The investigation has also identified negligence of a Chinese contractor behind  the collapse of a concrete girder.  China Gezhouba Group Corporation is "mainly responsible" for the accident caused by a lack of safety measures, Road Transport and Highways Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri said on Sunday after receiving the probe committee's report.
The 80-tonne girder fell on a passing car from a crane while it was being moved onto a trailer on August 15, killing four passengers and the driver, and injuring two others. The survivors were a newlywed couple who were on their way to the bride's home with their relatives for a post-wedding visit.
CGGC has long been facing allegations of neglecting safety in the stretch of the BRT project it is responsible for. Several girder accidents had earlier caused casualties, but the contractor did not take steps despite reminders by the consultant.
Initial findings of the committee formed to investigate the latest accident suggested no safety barrier had been put in place before the crash. The company did not assign enough people to control traffic.
In the detailed report, submitted last Thursday, the panel identified 12 factors that caused the accident, Secretary Nuri said. The factors include the initiation of the work in day time and on a public holiday for the first time, crane operating by the assistant who had no licence, the position of the crane on a bumpy place, and the absence of a digital monitor in the crane.
The others are a lack of traffic management, unskilled safety engineer and traffic management workers, no emergency management plan and the subcontractors employing workers without permission.


