M Abdur Rahim's sixth death anniv observed

Dinajpur, Sept 4: The sixth death anniversary of Liberation War organiser M Abdur Rahim was observed in the district on Sunday.

Family members, leaders and activists of different social organisations placed wreaths on Freedom Fighter (FF) M Abdur Rahim's grave in Jalalpur village of Sadar Upazila.

In the morning at Dinajpur district administration office premises, Jatiya Sangsad Whip Iqbalur Rahim, Deputy Commissioner Khaled Mohammad Zaki, Superintendent of Police Shah Iftekhar Ahmed PPM- tributes to the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

After tribute to Bangabandhu's portrait, M Abdur Rahim Social Welfare and Liberation War Research Center Organized doa mahfil in Jalalpur of Dinajpur Sadar Upazila.

Executive President of M Abdur Rahim Social Welfare and Liberation War Research Center Birmuktijoddha Safiqul Haque Chotu, General Secretary Chitta Ghosh, Justice M Inayetur Rahim and Jatiya Sangsad Whip Iqbalur Rahim, Bangladesh Supreme Court High Court Division Justice Ashraful Kamal, Dinajpur District and Sessions Judge Jabid Hossain, M Abdur Rahim Medical College Principal Professor Dr Momenul Haque, Hospital Director Dr Kazi Shamim Hossain, College Vice Principal Dr Nadir Hossain paid tribute. After the tribute, a prayer ceremony was held to visit the grave of late leader M Abdur Rahim and seek forgiveness for the departed soul.

On September 4, 2016 M Abdur Rahim, one of the close associates of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a liberation war organiser and western zone chairman of the then Mujibnagar government died at the age of 89.

Born in Dinajpur on November 21, 1927, Abdur Rahim was elected a member of the then provincial government formed in 1970.

