Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 September, 2022, 12:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

M Abdur Rahim's sixth death anniv observed

Published : Monday, 5 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 226
Our Correspondent

Dinajpur, Sept 4: The sixth death anniversary of Liberation War organiser M Abdur Rahim was observed in the district on Sunday.
Family members, leaders and activists of different social organisations placed wreaths on Freedom Fighter (FF) M Abdur Rahim's grave in Jalalpur village of Sadar Upazila.
In the morning at Dinajpur district administration office premises, Jatiya Sangsad Whip Iqbalur Rahim, Deputy Commissioner Khaled Mohammad Zaki, Superintendent of Police Shah Iftekhar Ahmed PPM- tributes to the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
After tribute to Bangabandhu's portrait, M Abdur Rahim Social Welfare and Liberation War Research Center Organized doa mahfil in Jalalpur of Dinajpur Sadar Upazila.
Executive President of M Abdur Rahim Social Welfare and Liberation War Research Center Birmuktijoddha Safiqul Haque Chotu, General Secretary Chitta Ghosh, Justice M Inayetur Rahim and Jatiya Sangsad Whip Iqbalur Rahim, Bangladesh Supreme Court High Court Division Justice Ashraful Kamal, Dinajpur District and Sessions Judge Jabid Hossain, M Abdur Rahim Medical College Principal Professor Dr Momenul Haque, Hospital Director Dr Kazi Shamim Hossain, College Vice Principal Dr Nadir Hossain  paid tribute.  After the tribute, a prayer ceremony was held to visit the grave of late leader M Abdur Rahim and seek forgiveness for the departed soul.
On September 4, 2016 M Abdur Rahim, one of the close associates of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a liberation war organiser and western zone chairman of the then Mujibnagar government died at the age of 89.
Born in Dinajpur on November 21, 1927, Abdur Rahim was elected a member of the then provincial government formed in 1970.
He was also a member of the constitution formulation committee and the vice-president of Awami League when Bangabandhu was the party President.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hasan nominated as member of AL local govt nomination board
DMP held 47 for consuming, selling drugs in city
17 get life term for killing father, son in Khulna
Two sentenced to death in absentia for murder in Gopalganj
Man gets 3-yrs jail for cyber crimes in Natore
Metro Diagnostics Centre in Golpahar Mor area of Chattogram fined Tk 1 lakh
Eco-friendly industries, brick kilns to control pollution stressed
Man hacked dead by ‘drug addict’ in Ctg


Latest News
Momen cancels India visit citing ‘illness’
3 workers killed as boiler collapses at Tangail rice mill
Jashim Uddin appointed new Ambassador to China
Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia
Truss expected to be named new Britain PM
Section 144 in Pabna's Bhangura to avert untoward situation
PM leaves Dhaka for Delhi
Asia Cup: Pakistan beat India by 5 wkts in Super Four
Mass stabbing in Canada kills 10, suspects on the loose
9 killed, over 50 injured in two buses collision in Rangpur
Most Read News
Mini bar at city flat, Balaka Blade's director Selim Sattar arrested
Trump brands Biden 'enemy of the state'
Hamas executes 5 Palestinians in Gaza, including 2 for 'collaboration'
Why Bangladesh is important to India
Ukrainian wins top photojournalism prize
CU teacher killed in bike accident
Sahon’s brother joins Jubo Dal rally, seeks justice
Mahathir discharged from hospital after COVID treatment
Cricket great Brian Lara appointed new Hyderabad IPL coach
Can income inequality fuel social unrest?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft