

Seeking alternative foreign loans



However, government's decision for alternative source of foreign loans came out of an idea of easy terms and flexible interest rates. Already its negotiations with World Bank, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and China are ongoing in this regard.



Prime Minister's Office has been reported to have given the Finance and Economic Relations Division instructions to find out a source with better credit option than IMF. Regular fall in the value of money, rise in cost of living and uncontrolled inflation under current global economic reality stemmed from Russia-Ukraine war have been cited as the main reasons to seek an alternative to IMF from which Bangladesh has borrowed the most since independence.



We believe, government's goal for comparatively flexible foreign loans is driven by its keen observation of current national and global reality. Under flexible loan system, the interest rate is very low, and there is also a provision of grace period of at least 15 years. Winning such an option will no doubt help Bangladesh with enough time to turn around. In this context, government's careful scrutiny to reach any final decision upon "Look before you leap" policy, no doubt reflects its farsightedness and accurate calculations.



We also express our gratitude to IMF for standing by us with monetary help in different times.But if Bangladesh is in a position right now to match the conditions under which the organization usually gives loans, also needs to be taken into account. IMF' policies of insistence on privatization and deregulation usually resulting in hardships of the middle class and poor people are not always possible to meet.



And that the IMF loan is quite conditional is in fact clear from its stand in question of its proposed 4.5 billion dollar bailout support to Bangladesh. Conditions, the organisation has imposed on Bangladesh in this regard are- Reducing the overall budget subsidy including electricity and fuel, providing subsidy information to the IMF, and reformation of entire financial sector including banks. Can Bangladesh meet all the aforementioned targets right now?



Bangladesh's pursuit of foreign loan package is linked to the ground reality it is experiencing at this moment. But any international loan serves merely as a stopgap solution. For permanent solution, government must figure out measures to deal with tougher time in the days ahead. There is no denying that Bangladesh's current dire situation requiring foreign loans is to a great extent linked to global crisis. But is it not equally important to improve the political culture and rule of law in the country?

