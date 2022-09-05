Use of incoterms in international trade

In international trade, international commercial terms (incoterms in short) is used. Based on the terms used, responsibilities of different parties like exporters, importers, carriers, etc. are assigned. Operational modalities for incoterms are guided by ICC (International Chamber of Commerce) publication. The prevailing publication is known as Incoterms 2020, ICC rules for the use of domestic and international trade terms.



The ICC rules are classified into two categories - rules for any mode of transportation, and rules for sea and inland waterway transportation. For any mode, there are 7 terms available - EXW (Ex Works), FCA (Free Carrier), CPT (Carriage Paid To), CIP (Carriage and Insurance Paid To), DAP (Delivered at Place), DPU (Delivered at Place Unloaded) and DDP (Delivered Duty Paid). On the other hand, FAS (Free Alongside), FOB (Free On Board), CFR (Cost and Freight) and CIF (Cost Insurance and Freight) are used only for sea and inland waterway transportation. These are not used for transportation by land and air.



Responsibility to pay freight charges depends on the terms used for concerned trade. Exporters need to bear freight charges for trade under terms - CPT, CIP, DAP, DPU, DDP, CFR and CIF. Such cost is borne by importers for use of incoterms like EXW, FCA, FAS, and FOB.



In most cases, importers need to arrange insurance coverage. But such cost is to be paid primarily by exporters in case of CIP and CIF. The cost is built in product price. At destinations, different costs need to be borne by exporters under DAP, DPU and DDP terms. Customs clearance including payments of duties is done by exporters in case of DDP term used for exports.



Responsibilities of exporters end at different points of delivery of goods. Under EXW, responsibilities end when exporters place the goods at the disposal of importers at named places like a factory or warehouse. Exporters are responsible to load the goods on the transports of importers either at exporters' premises or another named places. Same process to end the responsibilities of exporters in case of CPT term, with exception that exporters need to arrange carriers for moving the goods. On the other hand, CIP is similar to CPT. The basic difference between CPT and CIP is that insurance coverage is arranged by exporters in case of CIP term.



Under DAP, exporters are responsible to deliver the goods to the named place of destination or to the agreed point within that place. Exporters deliver the goods and transfer risk to importers when the goods, once unloaded from the arriving means of transport at a named place of destination. Exporters need to deliver the goods to importers, on the arriving means of transport, ready for unloading, at the named place of destination.



End of responsibilities ensures completion of shipment and payments thereon is a question. Local regulations do not consider execution of exports till the goods are not shipped onboard. On the other hand, payments depend on the observance of specified terms and conditions. In this point of view, there arises a question of what role is played by incoterms. Can it give safeguards to exporters and importers? How it can give such safeguards? These are pertinent issues. Trade is negotiated between exporters and importers for which they set terms and conditions without limiting to port of discharge, port of destinations, mode of transport and its cost, terms of payments - sight or usance. Everything should be covered in the sales contracts,same terms need to be incorporated in the letters of credit if used for the relative transactions. However, incoterms specifies cut-off stages of risk and obligations.



Export trade may be executed through letters of credit (LCs), sales contracts, among others. Under LCs, importers' banks honor compliant export bills. Under sales contracts, export bills are sent for collection. Documents against sight bills are released on receipt of payments from importers but acceptance of bills by importers under usance exports can support to release documents which enable them to release goods.



Incoterms can identify responsibilities of different parties during the journey of shipment from exporters to importers. But it cannot support formalities relating to release of goods and payments thereof. Incoterms outlines shipment point but how shipment is to be released at destination is not clearly stipulated therein. Maybe incoterms does not deal with release of shipments. However, release is an issue associated with payments.



International trade depends on different pathways, incoterms is one of them. Compliance of incoterms rules ensures smooth journey of shipment provided that obligations of different parties are executed properly. End result of the transactions is receipt of payments. This depends on underlying arrangements. There need payment safeguards by way of involvement of relevant other parties. They are imports' banks for LCs with supporting terms, third party banks for payments guarantees in whatever forms like bank guarantees, standby LCs, etc., insurers for coverage of payments default risk. Moreover, underlying arrangements need to be well articulated with safeguards including rules of incoterms. Trade bodies should make their members aware of risk factors associated with trade transactions.

