Restoring discipline in foreign exchange market

It is observed that foreign exchange market is in stable position to a better extent on relaxation of direct intervention from the part of central bank. Despite there is a talk of the town 'official exchange rate' displayed in the website of central bank. Does it really represent official exchange rate? It is a big question. As it is said that exchange rate regime of Bangladesh is floating for more than two decades. But de facto exchange rate system is said to be managed floating. Central bank buys and sells foreign currency from and to foreign exchange market at a given rate. This rate works as wholesale rate in interbank transactions. This is not retail rate by which banks sell foreign currency to buyers and buy the same from sellers.



Central bank's rate is basically a bilateral rate for particular transactions. But this rate should not be used for interbank deals in wholesale market. It should be based on case-to-case negotiations. In open market policy framework, uniform rate is rarely possible to be in operation. Wholesale market will be dealt under bilateral negotiation in case of trade over the counter market.



Where is the problem to execute corporate deals? Apparently, nothing seems to be a problem. But there is every possibility to make unfair plays in the market. It may create making games for super profits. In this situation, importers' banks can ask importers to arrange fund from other specified banks for making import payments. Counterpart banks make such advices to their importers to go to such other banks. But the 'refers' are not as same as doctors do for their patients. The advices seem to be basically arranged games benefiting each other. Such benefits are not going to foreign currency earners like exporters of goods and services. They are bound to sell greenback at given rate. There is little scope by exporters like small ones to work as price makers.



What is the effective tool to be used to contain excessive outward movement of foreign currency seems to be a challenge. Will it require imposing restriction on imports of unnecessary goods? Restriction of imports may result in negative impacts for external sector since it can work as a signal of image crisis. On the other hand, multilateral issues such as WTO rules do not support this tool of restrictions. Then what are the alternatives to tame excessive outflows of foreign currency?



The one of the best alternatives is to increase import prices. It is possible if Taka is depreciated to a further extent. But the same fundamental problem will arise - tug of war, benefits go to foreign currency earners with costs to payment makers abroad. In that case, a win-win price is needed for foreign currency. But it is possible only in theory.



Market needs to be run through its own fundamentals for which interbank needs to be operational. Let the market execute deals in sales-purchase of foreign currency at its own framework. It will lead price to jump to a higher level. Despite price is expected to remain within reasonable level which will definitely be below corporate deals in selling foreign currency by banks to importer-buyers. The rate may be as same as the rate applied by central bank while dealing in sales-purchase with banks but it should not be same in all cases and all time in interbank. In this case, the process to operate call money market can be cited. Interbank call money rate is not as same as 'repo' and 'reverse repo' quoted by central bank. Administrative imposition of interbank rate will not lead interbank market functional. For retail transactions, the market needs to be functional at any-how. Otherwise, producer to consumer market will be seated perpetually on the chair of wholesale market in the name of corporate deals.



On the aspect of taming imports of unnecessary items, margin for letters of credit seem to be working to some extent. But it needs to be made workable to a greater extent. In this case, there is a question whether 100 percent margin needs to be imposed. Further imposition may give negative signal to market. Alternative solution needs to be devised. As we know that exchange rates are of different types. Most of the transactions are executed at spot rate. Forward rate is also available. It is a hedging tool for making payments at set rate in future time. Banks should use this rate for imports requiring margin as per direction issued by central bank. This rate is higher compared to sport rate since it includes interest rate differentials, risk factors and so on. The higher rate may work as a solution to discourage unnecessary imports. This needs to be imposed through moral suasion by concerned authority.



To bring stability in foreign exchange market, demand needs to be reduced in line with expected supply. Side by side, interbank market needs to be operational for which banks should be allowed to quote rate among them. Injection of greenback should be refrained by central bank, banks in need will arrange fund from interbank. This may auto reset interbank foreign exchange market toppling corporate deals. At the same time, sales of forward rate while on initiating import transactions may work to contain unnecessary imports.

The writer is a contributor









