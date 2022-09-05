Fear of Lankan catastrophe in Bangladesh baseless

There is no denying that Bangladesh's economy is under stress, but it is not in a critical situation. Bangladesh is not an exception to the global economic turmoil that has been caused by everything from the COVID pandemic to the recent invasion of Ukraine. Despite being the 41st largest economy in the world with a $416 billion GDP and one of the fastest growing economies, Bangladesh's balance of payments and current account deficit have been hampered by the tension in the world and rising food and fuel prices.



The Bangladeshi government has implemented national austerity measures to limit the flow of foreign reserves, which have already had a good impact on the economy.



Bangladesh Bank, the country's central bank. has introduced a policy that importing luxury and non-essential items requires a margin of at least 75%, Provisional figures from BB show that the number of new LC (Letter of Credit) openings decreased by 31 percent in July, resulting in a reduction in the payment pressure on imports.

Remittance inflow grew by 12 percent to $2.09 billion in July, the first month of the new fiscal year 2022-2023, from $1.83 billion in July of fiscal year 2021-2022. According to BB officials, the government's policy of increasing monetary incentives for remittance senders caused a rise in remittance inflow. In July, Bangladesh's foreign reserves were $40 billion. Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina claimed that her nation's current foreign exchange reserves could cover 6 to 9 months' worth of imports.



To reduce the expense of importing fuels, the Bangladeshi government prioritizes industrial areas for planned load shedding. Bangladesh now has sufficient fuel supplies, therefore there is no need to be concerned, according to the chairman of the state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC). Import schedules have also been set for the upcoming six months.



Due to the volatile European market, the largest export destination of Bangladeshi garments export, the government is planning to diversify the export basket with export destinations.



Despite all pre-planned successes to tackle global negative waves towards the economy, the recent seeking of a $4.5 billion IMF loan by Bangladesh caused frowns among critics citing Sri Lanka syndrome and Pakistan paradox.



There is little point in contrasting Bangladesh's economy with those of Sri Lanka or Pakistan, two of its neighbours in south Asia. Sri Lanka, a struggling south Asian neighbour of Bangladesh, is in desperate need of an IMF loan to survive due to its depleted foreign reserves ($1.92 billion) and skyrocketing inflation (60.08 percent). Pakistan, another neighbour, is also experiencing a high-tension economy with depleted foreign reserves ($8.57 billion) and hard-hitting inflation (24.93 percent).



Bangladesh is seeking a zero-interest loan of more than $1 billion from the World Bank in addition to the IMF as part of a wise policy. To aid lower-middle-income nations like Bangladesh in coping with pandemic shocks, the World Bank has for the first time opened up the short maturity lending window without interest. Under the 20th International Development Association replenishment (IDA20), the largest financing package to date totalling $93 billion, the loan window will be available for three years, from July 2022 to June 2025. Twelve years are allotted for repayment, including a grace period of six years. An IDA member country will be able to borrow up to 25% of the IDA20 package's funds in the form of short-term loans.



Bangladesh has begun working to obtain the zero-interest loan as soon as possible because the IDA20 package will go into effect in July and the country will leave the list of least developed nations in 2026. If the loan is secured and used in the initial phase, there will be a chance to receive more from the fund that will remain unused for not being taken by other IDA members.



Bangladesh has Ba3 credit rating and has never previously missed a payment on an international obligation. Due to Sri Lanka's delay in requesting a loan, they suffered a significant loss; Pakistan did so after a serious problem began. Bangladesh is thus taking a calculated, preventative approach to benefit from loans from the IMF and World Bank to ease the pressure on its foreign reserves in light of a potential future global crisis.

The writer is researcher and freelance writer (Economic Affairs) based in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

















