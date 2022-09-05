

Myanmar’s threat on Bangladesh’s sovereignty



But it did not explode. With two such incidents in a row and ongoing fighting between Myanmar's insurgent group Arakan Army (AA) and Myanmar's security forces, the local residents of the Bangladesh border are suffering from fear and insecurity. Those who cultivate jum(One kind of cultivation method in the hilly area) in the hillsadjacent to the border are staying at home instead of farming. Security analysts said that such incidents are disrupting the normal life of the residents of the border areas.



According to the information published in the international media, recently, fierce clashes are going on between the Myanmar army and the Arakan Army, a separatist organization of Rakhine, in the area adjacent to the border post No. 38 of Mangdu, Myanmar, on the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.



On August 28, a mortar shell fired by the Myanmar army hit the Bandarban border with Bangladesh, causing panic among the local residents of the border area and the Rohingyas who had taken shelter.



Apart from the burning of two trees, no one was harmed, but in the ongoing conflict between the Myanmar army and the country's separatist group, the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa), the Myanmar army fired from a helicopter on the border.On August 29, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh strongly protested this. They are a security risk. The government needs to send a strong message to the Myanmar government to protest this diplomatically.



According to media reports, local residents said that for the past few weeks, firing has been going on at Walidong Hills near the RejuAmtali border in Ghumdhum Union of NaikxyongchariUpazila. At around 9 am yesterday, heavy gunfire was heard across border pillars 40 and 41 (in Myanmar territory). At this time, two war planes and two war helicopters dropped bombs in the Walidong hilly area. Residents of No Man's Land (Rohingya) have reported that they have been hearing sporadic gunfire across the border in Myanmar for the past few days. Ghumdhum Union Parishad chairman of Naikshyongchari.



Since yesterday morning (September 03), Myanmar army helicopters are seen flying in Tumbru border area. Gunshots are heard. Local residents are in panic. There is panic among the local residents. It is very hard to make them aware so that they don't get scared. However, being a border area, BGB takes care of everything.



Two shells fired by them landed within Bangladesh about 120 meters of the zero line near border pillar number 40. Apart from this, heavy gunfire was heard in the territory of Myanmar from Tumbru area of border pillars 34 and 35 of Ward No. 1 of Ghumdhum Union. The Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) Tumbru Right Camp is located there. Basically, the firing is going on around that camp of BGP. Gunshots are also heard from Muringajhiri BGP border post. Meanwhile, on August 28, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. AK Abdul Momen said, we have come here with lost purpose. We also asked them about this. They said that they will be careful so that such incidents do not happen in the future.



At that time, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen told reporters that the incident of the unexploded mortar shell falling on the Bangladesh border will be investigated whether it was an accident or intentional. Besides, he said, the Myanmar ambassador has been called. He was strongly reprimanded through a note verbale. May this kind of incident not happen again. We also condemned the incident that happened. Bangladesh mustbe careful at all borders but it must be more careful at Myanmar border. Because Bangladesh must be very vocal about one thing so that no one can enter Bangladesh again due to this incident. The risk to the border communities due to shelling, the risk remains if we are not careful.



Bangladesh authority is vigilant as well as patrolling. However, there must be a matter of further investigation. And any ammunition used in war is more or less dangerous. If their shells are found in Bangladesh territory, then first of all there is a need to protest diplomatically. Besides, the government needs to send a strong message to the Myanmar government. If such incidents happen, the life flow of hill people will be disrupted. They suffer from insecurity.



But Bangladesh does not want to step into any provocation. Because Myanmar can take a strategic advantage if they can lead to such issues. There may be an attempt to put the blame on Bangladesh for the problem Bangladesh is facing with the Rohingyas. The international community knows Bangladesh's true intentions.



According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh's ambassador to Myanmar has decided to protest to the country's government. Besides, the respective border has been sealed so that no citizen of Myanmar can enter Bangladesh.



According to Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB), after the incident of shelling, intelligence surveillance has been increased along with the strengthening of security patrols at the border. BGB members are on alert.



Shelling of another country inside a country is a clear violation of international law. Bangladesh should increase border surveillance while maintaining military capabilities. To prevent the recurrence of this incident, it should be resolved through diplomatic channels. However, if it happens again, we believe that there will be a counter-response.



The army's operation within eight kilometers of the border is a violation of international law. But they (Myanmar) are not accepting it, on the contrary they are repeatedly entering into Bangladesh. Therefore, Bangladesh should raise the issue in the international arena and conduct diplomatic activities instead of just expressing formal protest.



Meanwhile, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said that Myanmar is again trying to infiltrate the Rohingyas. No more Rohingyas will be allowed to cross the border into Bangladesh, no matter how much provocation is given by Myanmar shelling.



A separatist organization called Arakan Army is stationed there, which has occupied that area. The Myanmar Army is constantly clashing with them. It is illegal to shoot at the border of Bangladesh; it is a violation of international law. Bangladesh now has to see whether the shelling was deliberate or a result of their clash.



However, considering the situation, it seems that Myanmar is not intentionally firing at Bangladesh. In this case, Bangladesh should maintain its military capability and resolve it through diplomatic channels so that no bullets come in the future. Bangladesh should increase surveillance on the border. The easier it is to raise military tension, the harder it is to defuse it.



Bangladesh must proteststrongly the occurrence with Myanmar in order to prevent it from happening again. Bangladesh has vehemently denounced the incident as well. However, combating insurgency is a Myanmar-specific concern. In any case, Myanmar cannot violate Bangladesh's sovereignty under the pretext of an accident.



International law must be respected by Myanmar. Myanmar must respect the sovereignty of Bangladesh. Such a persistent attitude has the potential to harm bilateral ties and destabilize the entire area. Myanmar needs to keep in mind that Bangladesh has strong military capabilities as well. Bangladesh has also geostrategic advantages. The incident bodes ill not only for Bangladesh and Myanmar but also for regional stability. Bangladesh has been bearing the burden of 1.2 million Myanmar's citizens. As a neighbour, despite having neighbouly respect of Bangladesh towards Myanmar, Myanmar don't show minimum neighbouly attitude to Bangladesh. This is unexpected.



The current state of Bangladesh-Myanmar ties is extremely delicate. There is no doubt that bilateral issues arise out of national interest and national security considerations. Continuous violating border in particular, has become a national security issue for Bangladesh. However, Myanmar must have friendship and neighbourhood policy towards Bangladesh.



The situation is being monitored along with strengthening security patrols. BGB members are on high alert.Dhaka strongly protested. Earlier, Dhaka had expressed anger over Myanmar's warplanes exercising in Bangladesh's airspace.BGB and law enforcement agencies are alert and intelligence surveillance has been increased near the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.

The writer is a teacher













