Monday, 5 September, 2022, 12:13 PM
Home Countryside

Man gets jail in dowry case in Jashore

Published : Monday, 5 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Countryside Desk

A court in Jashore sentenced a man to two years of imprisonment in a case filed under the Dowry Prevention Act in Sadar Upazila n 2021.
Jashore Senior Judicial Magistrate Court Judge passed the order on Wednesday.
The convict is Selim Reza, a resident of Jhikargacha Upazila in the district. The court also fined him Tk 1,000, and in default, he has to suffer 15 more days in jail.
According to the prosecution, Selim asked his wife Khadiza to give him Tk 5 lakh as dowry and started torturing on her physically and mentally after he married her.
As she failed to give him the money, Selim sent Khadiza to her father's home on August 1, 2021.
Later on, a case was filed by Khadiza under the Dowry Prevention Act with Jashore Kotwali Model Police Station accusing Selim on October 6.
Following this, police arrested Selim and submitted a charge-sheet to the court after investigation.


