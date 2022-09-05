Eight found dead in five districts

Eight people including a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Natore, Pirojpur, Cox's Bazar, Tangail and Rajshahi, in four days.

NATORE: Two people were found dead in separate incidents in Baraigram and Bagatipara upazilas of the district in four days.

Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from her husband's house in Baraigram Upazila on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Bina Khatun, 18, wife of motorcycle mechanic Masum Sarker, a resident of Chowmuhan Village under Jonail Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Belal Hossain of Kushmail Bhorat Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Bina Khatun got married with Masum Sarker, son of Shamsul Islam Sarker, about two and a half years back.

The couple had often been locked into altercations over various issues since the marriage.

However, locals spotted the body of Bina Khatun hanging from the ceiling of a room in her husband's house at dawn on Sunday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body in the morning and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.

Members of Bina's in-laws' family claimed that she committed suicide by hanging herself.

Meanwhile, the deceased's family members alleged that Bina might have been murdered by her husband and in-laws, and later, her body was hanged to cover up the incident as suicide.

However, the law enforcers have arrested the deceased's husband Masum Sarker and his father Shamsul Islam Sarker for questioning in this connection. Baraigram Police Station (PS) Investigation (Investigation) Abdur Rahim confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report.

On the other hand, members of Bonpara Fire Service Station recovered the body of a fisherman from the Boral River at Ramagary Point in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Dabir Shah, 50, a resident of Chandrakhoir Village in the upazila.

It was learnt that Dabir Shah along with some people went to catch fish in the Boral River at Ramaigary Point of the upazila in the morning.

At one stage of catching fish by net, Dabir Shah fell in the river and went missing there.

On information, members of Bonpara Fire Service Station rushed to the scene and recovered his body from the river after about one and a half an hours of search, said Bonpara Fire Service Station Master Akramul Hasan Tusher.

Mahabubur Rahaman Mithu, chairman of Dayarampur Union Parishad, confirmed the incident.

PIROJPUR: The floating body of a man was recovered from the Kocha River in Sadar Upazila of the district o Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Abdullahel Quafi, 42, hailed from Borhanuddin Upazila in Bhola. He worked in Satkhira's Kaliganj Upazila Custom Circle-2.

Local sources said Quafi was heading to Barishal from Satkhira riding on a ferry on Thursday night.

At one stage, he fell in the river from the ferry accidently and went missing there.

On information, a team from Pirojpur Fire Service Station rushed in and conducted a search operation, but could find him.

Later on, locals spotted the body of Abdullahel Quafi floating in the river in Gazipur Village under Sakriktala Union in Sadar Upazila on Saturday noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pirojpur Sadar PS AJM Masuduzzman confirmed the incident.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: The body of a youth was recovered from the bay in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Delwar Hossain, 25, son of Aziz Ullah, a resident of Chhepat Khali Gucchhagram area under Jalia Palang Union in the upazila.

Ward No. 8 Member of the union Zahidul Islam said Delwar along with a friend went to catch fish in the Monkhali Canal in the area on Friday noon. At one stage of fishing, Delwar fell in the canal and went missing there.

Later on, some fishermen, who were returning from the sea after fishing, saw the body of Delwar floating in the bay at Madarbunia at around 11am on Saturday and recovered it.

KALIHATI, TANGAIL: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from his residence in Kalihati Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Md Fazlul Haque, 62, son of late Md Fayez Uddin Sarker, was a resident of Pathanda Madyapara Village under Sohodebpur Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said one Sharifa, wife of Habib of the area, saw the body of Fazlul Haque hanging from the ceiling of his bedroom in the evening.

Hearing her scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's family members alleged that he might have been murdered. There is no reason for him to commit suicide this way, they said.

Kalihati PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Moniruzzaman Sheikh confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Kalihati PS in this regard, the official added.

RAJSHAHI: Naval Police recovered the bodies of three youths from the Padma River in the district within two days.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

On Friday afternoon, two bodies were recovered from the Padma River adjacent to Kajla Shipyard and Bangabandhu Hi-Tech Park in the city in two separate incidents.

After recovering the bodies, police sent those to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) morgue for autopsies.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Naval Police Outpost In-Charge Obaidul Haque confirmed the matter.

Earlier, naval police recovered the body of another youth from the Padma River in the city on Thursday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 25, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the youth floating in the river adjacent to Hi-Tech Park in the city on Thursday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the RMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Obaidul Haque also said the age of the deceased is in between 25 to 40.

However, the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased.













