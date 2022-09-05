Video
Obituary

Published : Monday, 5 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 191
Our Correspondents

Yusuf Moholladar
DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Md Yusuf Moholladar, father of Dashmina Upazila Chhatra League President Arif Hossain Sabuj Moholladar and Upazila Juba League Organizing Secretary Sohag Moholladar in the district, died at his residence at 1:15pm on Saturday. He was 70.
He had been suffering from cancer for long.
His namaz-e-janaza was held on Dashmina Upazila Health Complex Field at 9pm.
Later on, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.
He left behind his two sons, two daughters, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.
Advocate MA Mannan
KISHOREGANJ: Advocate MA Mannan, member of Kishoreganj District Bar Association, died at Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital in the district town on Friday. He was 73.
He left behind his wife, two sons, two daughters, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.
Kishoreganj District Bar Association President Mia Md Ferdous and its General Secretary Aminul Islam Ratan expressed deep grief and condolences to the bereaved family.


